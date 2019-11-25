Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Stars Sum

November 25, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Vegas 0 1 1—2
Dallas 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 7 (Klingberg, Seguin), 11:42 (pp). 2, Dallas, Lindell 2 (Cogliano, Seguin), 13:25.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 3 (Reaves, Carrier), 13:48. 4, Dallas, Dickinson 4 (Radulov, Klingberg), 17:41.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Stastny 7 (Pacioretty, Stone), 1:23. 6, Dallas, Radulov 8 (Janmark, Klingberg), 12:11 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-13-9_28. Dallas 16-2-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Dallas 2 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-4-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Bishop 9-5-1 (28-26).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

