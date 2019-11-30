Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gomez scores clinching FTs in CSU Northridge’s 1st win

November 30, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Gomez scored 31 points and dropped in two free throws in the final seconds to seal Cal State Northridge’s 73-72 victory over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon.

Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson had just split a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs out front 72-71 with 22 seconds remaining. Gomez answered by making both free throws offered for the win with four seconds left.

The victory was the Matadors’ first of the season after opening with seven straight losses.

Gomez drained 7 of 14 from beyond the arc. Darius Brown II and Lance Coleman II added 14 points apiece for CSU Northridge. The Matadors drained 12 of 28 from distance while limiting the Bulldogs to 11-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

CSU Northridge trailed 41-39 at the break but won the second half 34-31.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nate Grimes led Fresno State (2-4) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Matadors will play at Portland on Wednesday. Fresno State will welcome UNLV Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7