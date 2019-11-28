Gonzaga faces Oregon in Battle 4 Atlantis

Gonzaga (7-0) vs. Oregon (6-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga and Oregon are set to collide in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Oregon earned a 71-69 win over Seton Hall in its most recent game, while Gonzaga won easily 94-69 against Southern Miss in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Oregon’s scoring this season. For Gonzaga, Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. Pritchard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three outings while Gonzaga has assists on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the nation. The Oregon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.