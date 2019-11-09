Listen Live Sports

Good leads East Tennessee State over UT-Martin 92-75

November 9, 2019 11:43 pm
 
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Good had 24 points as East Tennessee State topped UT Martin 92-75 on Saturday night.

Good shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from deep.

Bo Hodges had 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for East Tennessee State (2-0). Jeromy Rodriguez added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Daivien Williamson had 11 points for the visitors.

Quintin Dove had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-1). Craig Randall added 17 points. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays Winthrop at home on Thursday. UT Martin plays Western Illinois on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

