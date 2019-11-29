Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grady scores 15, Davidson tops Fairfield 67-56

November 29, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 15 points and Carter Collins added 14 as Davidson beat Fairfield 67-56 in the consolation round of the Orlando Invitational on Friday night.

Davidson (3-4) took a 35-19 lead at halftime but saw its advantage cut to 56-54 with 4:30 left. But the Wildcats closed the game with an 11-2 run.

Luka Brajkovic scored 10 of his 13 points during the second half for Davidson, which will play Temple in Sunday’s fifth-place game.

Fairfield (1-6) got 10 points from Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro. The Stags never held the lead.

Advertisement

Davidson went 9 for 24 from 3-point range after having its 809-game streak of making at least one end after missing all 15 tries in a 73-63 loss to Marquette in the first round on Thursday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

After shooting 27 percent in Thursday’s 54-47 loss to Southern California, Fairfield converted 48% (24 of 50) in Friday’s game.

Fairfield goes against Texas A&M in Sunday’s seventh-place game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president