Grambling St. faces SLU

Grambling State (2-0) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State and Southeastern Louisiana both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories in their last game. Southeastern Louisiana earned a 77-70 win over Xavier (LA) on Monday, while Grambling State got a 147-52 blowout win over Ecclesia on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Tyron Brewer has averaged 14.5 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Nick Caldwell has put up 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Tigers, Prince Moss has averaged 23 points and five rebounds while Anthony Gaston has put up 18 points.MIGHTY MOSS: Moss has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Grambling State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 28th among Division I teams. Southeastern Louisiana has turned the ball over on 24 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 294th, nationally).

