Grambling St. opens season against East Texas Baptist

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
East Texas Baptist vs. Grambling State (0-0)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers will be taking on the Tigers of Division III East Texas Baptist. Grambling State went 17-17 last year and finished third in the SWAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Tigers offense put up 65.4 points per contest across those 11 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

