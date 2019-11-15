Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grand Canyon plays host to UAPB

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2) vs. Grand Canyon (0-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grand Canyon look to bounce back from losses. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in a 110-60 game at Gonzaga on Saturday. Grand Canyon lost 86-61 to San Diego State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Shaun Doss is averaging 12.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Markedric Bell is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of eight points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

RECENT GAMES: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 50.5 points while allowing 90 points over its last five games. Grand Canyon has averaged 68.3 points and given up 83.7 over its last five.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off