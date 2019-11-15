Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Grant carries Bryant over Northern Vermont-Lyndon 116-67

November 15, 2019 11:05 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adam Grant had 21 points as Bryant romped past Northern Vermont-Lyndon 116-67 on Friday night.

Hall Elisias had 13 points and nine rebounds for Bryant (3-2). Benson Lin added 13 points. Charles Pride had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Bryant scored at least 100 points.

Damon Denteh had 16 points for the Hornets. Jahleel Gabriel added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryant plays Niagara on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

