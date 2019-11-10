Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Grant scores 24 to lead Bryant over Cornell 82-81

November 10, 2019 4:19 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adam Grant scored 24 points and Benson Lin added 16 as Bryant narrowly beat Cornell 82-81 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs led 79-75 heading into the final minute. Grant made one of two free throws for a five-point lead with 40 seconds remaining. He made two free throws with 20 seconds left and Bryant led 82-75.

Thurston McCarty made a three-point play to draw Cornell within 82-78, Charles Pride missed the front end of a one-and-one for Bryant and Jimmy Boeheim made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to draw Cornell within one. Grant was fouled with one second left, missed the front end, and time ran out.

Bryant led 42-34 at halftime and never trailed in the second half although there a couple of ties early on.

Pride scored 12 points and Mikail Simmons had 11 points for Bryant (1-2).

Boeheim had 20 points for the Big Red (1-1). McCarty added 17 points and Jordan Jones scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

