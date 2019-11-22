Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Graves, Mballa lead Buffalo to 76-73 win over Towson

November 22, 2019 9:40 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 25 points and Josh Mballa had a tip-in with 23.4 seconds left that put Buffalo ahead to stay in a 76-73 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.

The Bulls (3-2) appeared done when Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to put Towson up 69-62 with two minutes left. But Buffalo finished with a 14-4 run to move into Sunday’s fifth-place game with Missouri State.

The Tigers (2-4) will play Saint Joseph’s on Sunday to see who avoids going 0-for-Charleston.

Mballa began Buffalo’s frantic run to the end with a basket while Graves and Jeenathan Williams each had two free throws to draw within 71-70.

Graves missed a layup before the 6-foot-7 Mballa skied high for the tip in.

Towson’s Jason Gibson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Graves added two more from the foul line.

Mballa finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Brian Fobbs had a season-high 22 points for Towson.

