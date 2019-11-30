Listen Live Sports

Graves scores 24 to carry Buffalo past William & Mary 88-77

November 30, 2019 5:17 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 24 points as Buffalo beat William & Mary 88-77 on Saturday.

Davonta Jordan had 18 points with five rebounds and seven steals for Buffalo (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Antwain Johnson added 11 points. Josh Mballa had 10 points and eight rebounds for the home team.

Nathan Knight had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Tribe (5-3). Luke Loewe added 16 points.

Buffalo plays Vanderbilt on the road on Tuesday. William & Mary takes on Old Dominion at home on Tuesday.

