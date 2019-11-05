Listen Live Sports

Green lifts Middle Tennessee over Maryville (Tenn.) 119-61

November 5, 2019 7:28 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers, as Middle Tennessee easily beat Maryville (Tenn.) 119-61 on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders trailed 33-32 with three minutes left in the first half until outscoring the Scots 87-28 from there. Middle Tennessee used a 22-3 run to take a 92-52 lead, and its 119 points were the fifth-most in program history.

Green reached 30 points for the third time in his career. He had 16 points in the second half and finished 8 of 12 from the field with 8-of-8 shooting at the free-throw line.

Felix Uadiale had 13 points for the Fighting Scots. Nick Clifton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee plays Lipscomb on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

