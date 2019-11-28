Listen Live Sports

Griffin scores 20 to lead UT Arlington over Elon 77-67

November 28, 2019 3:53 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Sam Griffin had a season-high 20 points as UT Arlington beat Elon 77-67 on Thursday.

Jordan Phillips and David Azore each added 11 points for UT Arlington (4-4), which broke its four-game road losing streak. UT Arlington went on a game-deciding 14-0 run midway through the second half.

All 10 UTA players who played scored, including nine in the first half. The Mavericks shot a season-best 51.9% (28-54) from the floor, and got 46 points off their bench.

Marcus Sheffield II had 25 points for the Phoenix (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Simon Wright added 10 points.

UT Arlington faces North Texas at home on Monday. Elon takes on Kennesaw State at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

