The Associated Press
 
Grimes scores 32 to lift Houston past Rice 97-89

November 19, 2019 10:47 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had a career-high 32 points, making four 3-pointers, as Houston blew past Rice 97-89 in the second half on Tuesday night.

After Rice took a 78-76 lead with just under four minutes left, Marcus Sasser and Grimes hit back-to-back 3s around a Dejon Jarreau steal and the Cougars didn’t look back, going up by as many as 11 points down the stretch.

Jarreau had 15 points, 13 after halftime, for Houston (2-1). Nate Hinton and Sasser had 15 points for the visiting team. Sasser made five 3-pointers.

Robert Martin had 23 points for the Owls (4-2), whose four-game win streak came to end. Ako Adams and Drew Peterson each scored 16 points and Chris Mullins had 12.

Houston trailed 39-32 at halftime but scored 65 points in the second half, making 10 of 17 3-pointers in the last 20 minutes and adding 16 second-chance points to Rice’s two.

Houston travels to play No. 11 Oregon on Friday. Rice plays Milwaukee on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

