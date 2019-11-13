Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Hornets, Box

November 13, 2019 9:23 pm
 
MEMPHIS (119)

Crowder 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson Jr. 5-9 2-2 16, Valanciunas 9-14 0-0 18, Morant 10-15 2-3 23, Brooks 6-13 0-0 15, Anderson 2-5 1-3 5, Hill 3-8 0-0 9, Clarke 6-9 0-0 13, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Guduric 6-9 1-1 17. Totals 48-90 6-9 119.

CHARLOTTE (117)

Bridges 5-11 2-2 14, Washington 2-7 0-0 5, Zeller 6-8 3-4 16, Rozier 13-21 0-0 33, Graham 7-19 1-1 19, Williams 0-2 2-4 2, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Co.Martin 1-5 4-4 6, Monk 8-13 3-4 20. Totals 43-88 15-19 117.

Memphis 26 37 31 25—119
Charlotte 29 35 32 21—117

3-Point Goals_Memphis 17-35 (Guduric 4-6, Jackson Jr. 4-6, Brooks 3-6, Hill 3-6, Clarke 1-2, Morant 1-2, Crowder 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1), Charlotte 16-37 (Rozier 7-12, Graham 4-10, Bridges 2-2, Zeller 1-2, Monk 1-2, Washington 1-4, Williams 0-1, Co.Martin 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 45 (Valanciunas 13), Charlotte 35 (Zeller, Monk 8). Assists_Memphis 32 (Morant 11), Charlotte 27 (Bridges 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 21, Charlotte 12. A_13,155 (19,077).

