Grizzlies-Magic, Box

November 8, 2019 9:24 pm
 
MEMPHIS (86)

Crowder 3-7 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 6-12 2-2 14, Valanciunas 6-11 1-1 15, Morant 3-13 2-3 8, Brooks 0-7 3-3 3, Hill 2-6 0-0 6, Caboclo 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-4 1-2 4, Clarke 5-12 2-2 13, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Melton 0-2 0-0 0, Guduric 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-86 11-13 86.

ORLANDO (118)

Isaac 9-11 3-4 22, Gordon 7-11 3-3 17, Vucevic 9-16 4-5 23, Fultz 2-7 3-4 7, Fournier 7-13 3-3 19, Aminu 1-6 2-2 5, Iwundu 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-7 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 1-7 3-4 6, Augustin 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 44-93 23-27 118.

Memphis 15 33 30 8— 86
Orlando 27 24 33 34—118

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-29 (Guduric 2-3, Hill 2-4, Valanciunas 2-4, Crowder 2-6, Jones 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Clarke 1-3, Morant 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Melton 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Caboclo 0-1), Orlando 7-28 (Fournier 2-4, Carter-Williams 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-3, Isaac 1-3, Aminu 1-5, Fultz 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 36 (Valanciunas 9), Orlando 57 (Vucevic 16). Assists_Memphis 23 (Morant 7), Orlando 24 (Vucevic, Fournier 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Orlando 17. A_17,021 (18,846).

