Grizzlies-Pacers, Box

MEMPHIS (114)

Crowder 3-10 0-0 9, Jackson Jr. 10-15 2-2 28, Valanciunas 7-13 0-2 14, Morant 6-15 7-8 19, Brooks 4-13 0-1 9, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Caboclo 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Clarke 8-9 0-0 17, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Melton 0-0 0-0 0, Guduric 2-3 0-0 5, Allen 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 46-97 9-13 114.

INDIANA (126)

Warren 11-15 1-2 26, Sabonis 5-8 3-6 13, Turner 3-5 0-0 7, Brogdon 6-12 0-0 14, Lamb 8-16 0-0 19, McDermott 3-5 0-0 7, J.Holiday 3-7 0-0 9, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 1-3 2-2 4, A.Holiday 6-9 0-0 16, McConnell 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 51-94 6-10 126.

Memphis 27 29 27 31—114 Indiana 36 31 37 22—126

3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-29 (Jackson Jr. 6-8, Crowder 3-8, Guduric 1-1, Clarke 1-1, Hill 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Valanciunas 0-1, Morant 0-1, Allen 0-2), Indiana 18-33 (A.Holiday 4-6, Warren 3-5, J.Holiday 3-5, Lamb 3-6, Brogdon 2-4, McDermott 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Turner 1-2, Sabonis 0-1, Leaf 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 41 (Valanciunas 11), Indiana 47 (Sabonis 13). Assists_Memphis 30 (Morant 10), Indiana 29 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 16, Indiana 11. Technicals_Warren. A_15,141 (20,000).

