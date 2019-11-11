Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-Spurs, Box

November 11, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (113)

Crowder 3-5 1-2 8, Ja.Jackson 10-17 0-0 24, Valanciunas 9-12 0-0 18, Morant 2-12 4-6 9, Brooks 8-17 4-6 21, Anderson 0-2 3-4 3, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Clarke 6-7 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 2-2 8, Guduric 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-87 14-20 113.

SAN ANTONIO (109)

Aldridge 8-15 3-4 19, Lyles 3-5 0-0 7, Murray 1-3 2-3 4, Forbes 5-12 0-0 14, DeRozan 6-14 0-1 12, Gay 6-9 3-3 18, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, White 5-13 3-3 15, Mills 4-7 1-2 9, Belinelli 2-7 1-1 7. Totals 42-89 13-17 109.

Memphis 35 22 34 22—113
San Antonio 22 32 26 29—109

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Ja.Jackson 4-6, Clarke 2-2, Guduric 1-1, Hill 1-2, Morant 1-3, Crowder 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Jones 0-5), San Antonio 12-30 (Forbes 4-9, Gay 3-4, Belinelli 2-4, White 2-6, Lyles 1-2, DeRozan 0-2, Mills 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 47 (Valanciunas 12), San Antonio 42 (Gay 8). Assists_Memphis 32 (Jones 6), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Crowder. A_18,627 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends