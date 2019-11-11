Grizzlies-Spurs, Box

MEMPHIS (113)

Crowder 3-5 1-2 8, Ja.Jackson 10-17 0-0 24, Valanciunas 9-12 0-0 18, Morant 2-12 4-6 9, Brooks 8-17 4-6 21, Anderson 0-2 3-4 3, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Clarke 6-7 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 2-2 8, Guduric 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-87 14-20 113.

SAN ANTONIO (109)

Aldridge 8-15 3-4 19, Lyles 3-5 0-0 7, Murray 1-3 2-3 4, Forbes 5-12 0-0 14, DeRozan 6-15 0-1 12, Gay 6-9 3-3 18, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, White 5-13 3-3 15, Mills 4-7 1-2 9, Belinelli 2-7 1-1 7. Totals 42-90 13-17 109.

Memphis 35 22 34 22—113 San Antonio 22 32 26 29—109

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Ja.Jackson 4-6, Clarke 2-2, Guduric 1-1, Hill 1-2, Morant 1-3, Crowder 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Jones 0-5), San Antonio 12-30 (Forbes 4-9, Gay 3-4, Belinelli 2-4, White 2-6, Lyles 1-2, DeRozan 0-2, Mills 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 47 (Valanciunas 12), San Antonio 42 (Gay 8). Assists_Memphis 32 (Jones 6), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, San Antonio 17. Technicals_Crowder. A_18,627 (18,581).

