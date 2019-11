Groce, Barnes carry Eastern Michigan past Goshen 101-49

By The Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce had 19 points to lead six Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles romped past Goshen 101-49 on Tuesday night.

Chris Barnes added 16 points for the Eagles. Yeikson Montero chipped in 14, Chris James scored 11 and Boubacar Toure had 11. Barnes also had five steals for the Eagles, while James posted seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Eastern Michigan scored at least 100 points.

Tajh Curry had 10 points for the Maple Leafs.

Eastern Michigan (2-0) takes on Michigan-Dearborn at home on Thursday.

