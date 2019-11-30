Listen Live Sports

Guerriero leads Monmouth to first FCS playoff victory, 44-27

November 30, 2019 3:40 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Pete Guerriero ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Monmouth defeated Holy Cross 44-27 on Saturday for the program’s first FCS playoff victory.

The Hawks (11-2), the Big South champions, will play at No. 2 seed James Madison next Saturday after speeding to a 23-0 lead en route to their ninth straight win.

Guerriero, coming in as the FCS rushing leader at 139.0 yards per game, had 31 carries including touchdowns of 68, 24 and 1 yards. He set a Monmouth season rushing record, with 1,888 yards, passing David Sinisi, who had 1,674 in 2008.

Kenji Bahar added 249 yards passing, completing 19 of 32 throws with a touchdown.

Matt Considine threw for 196 yards with three scores and an interception for the Crusaders (7-6), the Patriot League champs. Starting quarterback Connor Degenhardt was just 2 of 7 with two early picks. Domenic Cozier rushed for 97 yards.

