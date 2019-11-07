Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gueye drains a late 3 to give UAB a 76-75 win over Troy

November 7, 2019
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Makhtar Gueye drained a 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds to give UAB a 76-75 victory over Troy on Thursday night.

UAB’s Zack Bryant tied the game at 73-73 when he nailed a 3-pointer and followed with a dunk with 44 seconds remaining. Troy’s KJ Simon answered with his own dunk 10 seconds later to put Troy back out front 75-73.

Simon missed a free throw, but Bryant followed with a missed layup at the other end of the floor before Gueye hit the winning bucket with five seconds remaining.

Jalen Benjamin and Bryant scored 17 points apiece for UAB (1-0) Tavin Lovan added 16 points for the Blazers.

Simon scored a career-high 21 points for the Trojans (0-1). Ty Gordon and Darian Adams added 18 points apiece.

UAB plays Alabama A&M at home on Monday. Troy faces Chattanooga at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

