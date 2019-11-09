Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gums, Fourcade lead Nicholls past Houston Baptist 48-27

November 9, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Julien Gums ran for three touchdowns and Chase Fourcade passed for two in Nicholls State’s 48-27 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Fourcade hit David Robinson Jr. with a 38-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter and the Colonels (6-4, 5-2 Southland) took a 27-20 halftime lead. Nicholls added two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 41-20 lead and the Huskies (4-6, 1-5) were unable to rally.

Gums carried 22 times for 104 yards. Fourcade was 17 of 23 for 294 yards.

Bailey Zappe completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown for Houston Baptist.

Advertisement

The Colonels climb into a first-place tie with Central Arkansas, Southeast Louisiana and Sam Houston State. The key result to create the logjam was SE Louisiana’s 34-0 victory over Central Arkansas, which had been in sole possession of first place.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'