Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gurley leads Furman past Southern Wesleyan 83-61

November 15, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had a career-high 25 points as Furman romped past Division II-member Southern Wesleyan 83-61 on Friday night.

Gurley was perfect from the floor, making all 10 of his shots. He made 5 of 7 free throws and added three blocks.

Jordan Lyons had 11 points for Furman (4-0), while Jalen Slawson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Clay Mounce scored 10.

Ta’Jay Dunlap and Solomon Smith topped the Warriors with 12 points apiece. Hunter Davis had 10 points.

Advertisement

The Paladins shot 54% from the floor, including 41% (11 of 27) from 3-point range. The two teams combined to take just 15 free throws in the game.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted