Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gurley scores 18 to lift Furman past Gardner-Webb 70-63

November 5, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored 18 points and Furman defeated Gardner-Webb 70-63 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 39 early in the second half before Furman went on a 16-5 run to lead 55-44 with 10:57 remaining.

The lead peaked at 14 before Gardner-Webb drew within 60-58, the last three points coming on a 3-pointer by Jose Perez with 3:40 remaining. Furman closed it out by making 8 of 10 free throws over the final 2:37.

Alex Hunter had 13 points for Furman. Clay Mounce added 11 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Slawson also had nine rebounds for the Paladins.

Advertisement

Perez scored 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Ludovic Dufeal added 12 rebounds and four blocks.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Furman faces Loyola of Chicago at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term