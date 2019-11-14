Gustavson’s FT lifts Richmond past Vandy in OT, 93-92

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Andre Gustavson made a free throw with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and Richmond beat Vanderbilt 93-92 on Thursday night.

Gustavson appeared to have caused the game to go to a second overtime when he missed a dunk just before the buzzer, but the officials conferred and called the foul on Scottie Pippen Jr. With such little time left on the clock, Gustavson missed the second shot and the Spiders (2-0) had their second overtime win of the season.

Jacob Gilyard had 26 points and seven steals for the Spiders, including the steal that sent Gustavson heading toward the basket for the final play. Blake Francis added 24 points and Nathan Cayo 20 for Richmond, which beat St. Francis, Pa., 100-98 in overtime in its season opener.

Aaron Nesmith scored 34 points, including 26 after halftime, and Saben Lee had 20 of his 22 after the intermission for Vanderbilt (1-1)

The Spiders led 80-74 with under two minutes to play in regulation, but Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it, the last with 1:13 left.

Vanderbilt: Nesmith was the player NBA scouts were most interested in seeing, and he didn’t disappoint. He scored eight points in the first half and then 12 more on four consecutive 3-pointers in a span of well under two minutes early in the second half.

Richmond: A good sign for Richmond: Last season, Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard were the Spiders’ primary offensive weapons, but in a 15-2 run late in the first half, eight points came from Nathan Cayo and the other seven from Blake Francis.

Vanderbilt returns home to begin a six-game homestand against Austin Peay next Tuesday night.

Richmond remains at home and faces Cal State-Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

