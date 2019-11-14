GW goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (1-2) vs. George Washington (1-2)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and George Washington look to bounce back from losses. Morgan State fell 71-65 to St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday. George Washington lost 67-65 to American on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Isaiah Burke and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Bears scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jameer Nelson Jr. has directly created 44 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Nelson has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Bears have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

