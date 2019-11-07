Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

GW squares off against Howard

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Howard (0-1) vs. George Washington (0-1)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and George Washington look to bounce back from losses.

LAST MEETING: George Washington earned the 70-64 win over Howard when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Howard went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Bison gave up 85.2 points per game while scoring 74.2 per outing. George Washington went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 64 points and giving up 71.8 per game in the process.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'