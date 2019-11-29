Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
GW squares up against S. Carolina

November 29, 2019
 
George Washington (3-4) vs. South Carolina (4-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington pays visit to South Carolina in a non-conference matchup. George Washington beat Milwaukee by three points on Sunday, while South Carolina is coming off of a 78-72 loss in Riviera Maya to Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Shawn Walker Jr. have collectively scored 35 percent of all Colonials points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Armel Potter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has 38 assists on 75 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while George Washington has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

