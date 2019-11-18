Hagedorn carries South Dakota over SIU-Edwardsville 71-56

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn tallied 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead South Dakota to a 71-56 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday night.

Tyler Peterson had 15 points for South Dakota, which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season. Stanley Umude added 14 points and seven rebounds. Triston Simpson had 12 points for the home team.

Zeke Moore had 15 points for the Cougars (2-3). Mike Adewunmi added 13 points and six rebounds. Brandon Jackson had 12 points.

South Dakota matches up against Arkansas on the road on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.

