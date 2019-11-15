Listen Live Sports

Hagedorn carries South Dakota over Texas Southern 88-69

November 15, 2019 10:40 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn had a career-high 33 points as South Dakota defeated Texas Southern 88-69 on Friday night.

Hagedorn’s eight 3-pointers without a miss are a Summit League record. He added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Hagedorn scored 20 points in the first half, making five of his 3-pointers as the Coyotes shot 53% in building a 46-25 halftime lead. Texas Southern made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the half, but only 4 of 23 inside the arc for 27% overall.

South Dakota led by at least 14 points throughout the second half and the lead peaked at 26 with eight minutes remaining.

Stanley Umude had 12 points for South Dakota (4-0). Tyler Peterson added 12 points. Cody Kelley had 11 points for the Coyotes.

Yahuza Rasas had 12 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tyrik Armstrong added 10 points.

South Dakota takes on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Monday. Texas Southern plays Arkansas on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

