Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hagedorn scores 29, South Dakota holds off Calif. Baptist

November 28, 2019 12:19 am
 
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn hit 11 of 13 from the floor to total 29 points with 10 rebounds as South Dakota held off a California Baptist rally for an 84-83 victory on Wednesday night.

The Coyotes had a comfortable lead, 50-32, at the break but had to mount their own rally to come back for the win. After falling behind late, South Dakota charged back to go up 81-77 after Stanley Umude slammed home a dunk with 23 seconds remaining. Hagedorn added a free throw, then Ty Rowell answered with his third trey of the night to close to 82-80 with eight seconds remaining. South Dakota’s Cody Kelley made two free throws to seal the win. California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah drained a 3 for the final score.

The Lancers, trailing 61-52 midway in the second half, had a 12-2 run to go out front 64-63 following consecutive 3-pointers by Rowell with 8:30 remaining.

Umude totaled 18 points and Kelley added 12 for South Dakota (6-1).

Advertisement

Acquaah finished with a career-best 37 points, making 5 of 12 from distance, for the Lancers (3-4).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

South Dakota will travel to Northern Arizona Saturday for its next game. The Lancers will host UC Riverside on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established