Haley gets double-double, WVU beats Northern Colorado 69-61

November 18, 2019 9:44 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 18 points and 12 rebounds and West Virginia needed a late scoring burst to outlast Northern Colorado 69-61 on Monday night.

Derek Culver added 13 points for the Mountaineers (3-0).

Bodie Hume scored 18 points for the Bears (2-3) and Kai Edwards added 12 points.

Northern Colorado came from 17 points down and used an 12-0 run to tie the score at 54-54 on two free throws by Edwards with 6:18 remaining. But the Bears never retook the lead.

Culver then scored six points and Haley four during a subsequent 10-0 run as West Virginia pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: The outsized Bears held their own in the paint while relying heavily on the 3-point shot, making 8 of 30 (27%).

West Virginia: The Mountaineers used a smaller lineup against the Bears and still outrebounded them 42-24. Culver didn’t play until the second half. West Virginia shot 57% (16 of 28) from the floor in the first half but lost its shooting touch after the break (10-28).

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: Travels to Cancun, Mexico, to play Boston University next Tuesday.

West Virginia: Hosts Boston University on Friday night.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

