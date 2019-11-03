Listen Live Sports

Hall, Romney lead BYU to 42-14 win over Utah State

November 3, 2019 1:59 am
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall was 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and ran for two touchdowns — all before halftime — and Baylor Romney threw for 191 yards and two scores to help BYU beat Utah State 42-14 on Saturday night.

Hall, who finished with seven carries for 54 yards, suffered a concussion in the first half and was replaced by Romney to start the third quarter. Hall, a redshirt freshman who plays baseball as well for the Cougars, also left BYU’s Oct. 12 game against South Florida — his only other career start — with concussion-like symptoms. Utah State (4-4) went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession before the Cougars ripped off an 11-play, 93-yard drive capped by Aleva Hifo’s 6-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love’s 26-yard TD pass to Siaosi Mariner tied it late in the first quarter but Hall scored on runs of 16 and 7 yards in the second quarter before Gerold Bright’s 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half made it 21-14 at the half.

Romney led a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter culminating with his 11-yard TD pass to Micah Simon and, after the Aggies went three-and-out, Romney’s 1-yard scoring pass to Gunner Romney made it 35-14 going into the fourth. It was the first brother-to-brother touchdown in BYU (4-4) history.

Love was 29-of-49 passing for 394 yards and a TD but threw three interceptions.

