Hamilton expects to sort out new F1 contract soon

SAO PAULO (AP) — Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to sort out his next contract soon, but he’s not in any rush.

The 34-year-old British driver’s deal with Mercedes is valid until the end of 2020.

Speaking ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton said on Thursday he is thinking about the next couple of years in the sport and doesn’t see a reason to stop anytime soon.

The British driver added he and Mercedes are tied to the hip, which doesn’t mean he has concrete decisions for his future on the grid.

Advertisement

Hamilton and Mercedes have partnered since the driver was 13 years old.

The F1 champion also said he hopes to keep working with Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff, who reportedly is considering leaving the team.

__

More AP Formula One: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.