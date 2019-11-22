Listen Live Sports

Hammond scores 19, Monmouth rolls past Kennesaw State 71-40

November 22, 2019 11:52 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Deion Hammond had 19 points, George Papas added 11, and Monmouth defeated Kennesaw State 71-40 on Friday night.

Mustapha Traore added seven rebounds for Monmouth (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Terrell Burden led Kennesaw State (0-4) with 12 points. He was 1 of 6 from the field but perfect in 10 tries from the free throw line.

Monmouth built a 42-17 halftime lead as Kennesaw State made just 3 of 22 field goal attempts in the first half. The Owls had a scoreless streak of 6 minutes, 14 seconds and a 5:53 stretch in which they scored three points. They shot only slightly better in the second half, making 8 of 25 to improve to 23% for the game.

The game was part of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.

Monmouth plays Stetson on Saturday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win against Iona on Saturday.

