Hampton opens campaign against Mid-Atlantic Christian

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Hampton (0-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates will be taking on the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. Hampton went 18-17 last year and finished eighth in the Big South.

PREVIOUSLY: Hampton scored 110 points and won by 52 over Mid-Atlantic Christian when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 4-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pirates offense put up 76.2 points per matchup across those 13 games.

