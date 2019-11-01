Listen Live Sports

Harrelson, Shannon among Frick Award finalists

November 1, 2019 6:04 pm
 
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former big league players Ken Harrelson and Mike Shannon are among the eight finalists for the Ford Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, presented annually by the Hall of Fame.

Harrelson spent 28 years calling games for the Chicago White Sox and 42 in all, including his time with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Shannon played for the Cardinals for nine seasons and broadcast their games for 42 years.

Other finalists announced Friday include Joe Castiglione, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Pat Hughes, Ned Martin and Dewayne Staats. The winner will be announced on Dec. 11 at the winter meetings and honored July 25 at the Hall’s awards presentation during induction weekend.

The Frick Award rotates annually among current major league market broadcasters, national broadcasters and broadcasting beginnings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

