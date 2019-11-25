Harris scores 21 to carry N. Kentucky past Midway 86-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Karl Harris posted the first double-double of his career with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Kentucky easily defeated Midway 86-56 on Monday night.

Bryson Langdon had 17 points and five steals for Northern Kentucky (5-2). Adham Eleeda added 12 points. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds for the home team.

Kwon Evans had 18 points for the Eagles, an NAIA school. DJ Lujan added 10 points.

Northern Kentucky faces Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

