Hartford squares up against Texas State

Hartford (4-4) vs. Texas State (5-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford pays visit to Texas State in a non-conference matchup. Hartford fell 90-58 at SMU on Wednesday. Texas State is coming off a 61-56 win at home over Abilene Christian on Monday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas State has leaned on senior leadership while Hartford has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Nijal Pearson, Marlin Davis and Eric Terry have collectively scored 44 percent of Texas State’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Hunter Marks, Miroslav Stafl and Moses Flowers have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 51.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bobcats 26th among Division I teams. The Hartford offense has averaged 65.4 points through eight games (ranked 205th, nationally).

