The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hartford takes on Gordon College

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Gordon College vs. Hartford (2-1)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division III Gordon College. Hartford is coming off a 62-51 win at Marist in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hunter Marks has averaged 13 points and six rebounds this year for Hartford. Miroslav Stafl has complemented Marks with 11.3 points and five rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARKS: Through three games, Hartford’s Hunter Marks has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hawks put up 72.6 points per matchup across those 14 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

