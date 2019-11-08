Listen Live Sports

Haughton scores 17 to lead Towson over Bryn Athyn 100-31

November 8, 2019 10:08 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nigel Haughton came off the bench to score 17 points to help spark Towson to a 100-31 rout of Division III Bryn Athyn on Friday night.

Juwan Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds for Towson (2-0). Jason Gibson added 12 points. Brian Fobbs had 10 points for the home team.

Towson plays Kent State at home on Monday.

