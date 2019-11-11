Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Havertz dropped from Germany squad because of injury

November 11, 2019 9:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has been ruled out of Germany’s European Championship qualifiers due to a left thigh injury.

Bayer Leverkusen said Monday the 20-year-old Havertz tore a muscle in his thigh during the side’s 2-0 win at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. He will miss Germany’s games against Belarus in Mönchengladbach on Saturday and Northern Ireland in Frankfurt on Nov. 19.

Leverkusen did not say how long it expects Havertz to be sidelined.

Havertz is the second player to drop out for Germany’s squad after Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus pulled out with an ankle problem.

Advertisement

Several players were left out of the squad of coach Joachim Löw because of injuries, including Niklas Süle, Leroy Sané, Julian Draxler, Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer, Marcel Halstenberg and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Matthias Ginter, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hector and Nico Schulz returned from injury.

Germany is tied with the Netherlands at the top of Group C.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'