Hawaii basketball coach takes temporary medical leave

November 6, 2019 9:50 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot is taking a medical leave of absence.

The university said Wednesday in a statement that Ganot says he plans to return to the program but needs to address his health issues. The statement did not give details about his health.

Chris Gerlufsen will step in as acting head coach.

Athletics director David Matlin says Ganot’s health is his main concern and that the team looks forward to his return.

Hawaii will open the season Friday against Florida A&M at the Rainbow Classic.

