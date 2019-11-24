Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawaii beats San Diego State 14-11, wins West Division

November 24, 2019 2:48 am
 
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — Jason-Matthew Sharsh caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night, and Hawaii held off San Diego State 14-11 in a battle for the Mountain West Conference West Division title.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 5-3) tied the Aztecs (8-3, 5-3) in the standings after the final conference game for both teams. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Hawaii earned a spot in the Mountain West championship game and will face No. 20 Boise State on Dec. 7.

Cole McDonald’s 5-yard TD pass to Sharsh opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Fred Holly III’s 11-yard TD run made it 14-3 in the third.

Ryan Agnew scored on a 5-yard keeper and ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Aztecs’ deficit to 14-11 with 12:58 left in the game.

Advertisement

San Diego State drove 50 yards to the Hawaii 31 to set up Matt Araiza with a 48-yard attempt with 8 seconds left. Araiza missed, and Hawaii ran out the clock for the win.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas