Hawkins leads St. Francis (BKN) to 73-72 win over Lafayette

November 9, 2019 4:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — E.J. Stephens missed one free throw all game, but that miss gave St. Francis (Brooklyn) a 73-72 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Chauncey Hawkins made two free throws to give St. Francis a 72-70 lead with 6 seconds remaining in the game.

Stephens missed a 3-point try with two ticks on the clock but was fouled on the attempt. Stephens, who was 5 of 5 from the line, dropped in the first two free throws but missed the third. The Leopards got the rebound but could not score before time expired.

Hawkins made all 10 free throws offered to total 24 points to lead the Terriers in the season opener. Deniz Celen added 16 points with Unique McLean scoring nine while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Stephens and Justin Jaworski had 19 points apiece for Lafayette (1-1).

