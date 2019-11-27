Hawks-Bucks, Box

ATLANTA (102)

Hunter 2-11 4-4 10, Parker 13-23 4-7 33, Jones 4-6 2-4 10, Young 12-24 2-2 29, Reddish 2-5 1-2 6, Fernando 1-4 1-1 3, Crabbe 0-6 0-0 0, Turner 2-7 0-0 4, Bembry 1-4 1-2 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-94 15-22 102.

MILWAUKEE (111)

Matthews 4-9 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 12-23 5-13 30, B.Lopez 3-8 2-2 11, Bledsoe 4-9 1-1 9, DiVincenzo 5-10 2-2 12, Middleton 5-13 5-6 16, Ilyasova 5-7 1-2 13, R.Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Korver 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Connaughton 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 42-88 17-27 111.

Atlanta 17 42 23 20—102 Milwaukee 33 27 21 30—111

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-34 (Parker 3-5, Young 3-7, Hunter 2-6, Bembry 1-2, Carter 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Turner 0-1, Fernando 0-2, Crabbe 0-4), Milwaukee 10-34 (B.Lopez 3-7, Ilyasova 2-3, Matthews 2-6, Korver 1-3, Middleton 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Bledsoe 0-1, Brown 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (Parker 14), Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Young 7), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Young. A_17,525 (17,500).

