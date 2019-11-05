Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks’ Collins suspended 25 games without pay by NBA

November 5, 2019 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended for 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

The NBA announced the 22-year-old Collins, Atlanta’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, tested positive for Peptide-2.

Collins’ suspension begins with Tuesday night’s game against San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term