Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Lakers, Box

November 17, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
ATLANTA (101)

Hunter 4-9 1-3 11, Parker 5-16 1-2 11, Jones 1-3 1-2 4, Young 11-22 7-8 31, Reddish 5-13 2-2 13, Parsons 0-0 0-0 0, Fernando 2-6 0-0 4, Len 1-3 1-2 3, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Bembry 1-2 2-2 4, Turner 3-5 1-1 7, Brown Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Crabbe 4-7 1-1 11. Totals 37-86 19-25 101.

L.A. LAKERS (122)

James 13-21 1-1 33, Davis 5-14 4-5 14, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 6-8 1-1 13, Green 4-7 0-0 11, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 6-14 2-2 17, Howard 0-0 2-4 2, Rondo 5-9 3-3 15, Caruso 5-7 0-0 11, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-89 13-16 122.

Atlanta 24 17 36 24—101
L.A. Lakers 36 33 27 26—122

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-28 (Hunter 2-3, Crabbe 2-4, Young 2-8, Jones 1-1, Reddish 1-7, Fernando 0-1, Len 0-1, Parker 0-3), L.A. Lakers 15-35 (James 6-10, Green 3-6, Kuzma 3-6, Rondo 2-3, Caruso 1-2, Davis 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Daniels 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Parker 8), L.A. Lakers 43 (Howard 9). Assists_Atlanta 16 (Young 7), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 12). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, L.A. Lakers 19. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Young, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted